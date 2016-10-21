Translate to: 

New 5 Series expected to be even better

A fully updated new BMW 5 in the "G30" generation is expected to go on sale during 2017.
MOTORING NEWS - The new "G30" generation of BMW 5 Series has been officially introduced - with one of the few criticisms being that the interior is "rather similar" to the more opulent big brother - the 7 Series.
 
Next BMW 5 Series G30 looks refined for its its premium market thanks to the similarity to the big 7, with a sporty feel.
 
The 2017 model grows 3,05cm longer overall and the wheelbase increases by just 5,08cm, yet resulting in much bigger interior space.
 
The model comes with an optional remote parking system - also a first that was brought across from the new BMW 7 Series. The parking system allows the car to be manoeuvred into tight parking spaces remotely using the car key.
The lower weight and new chassis tech should improve the 5 Series' handling and fuel consumption.
 
The company's rear-wheel steering (Integral Active Steering), is available on all-wheel-drive models of the seventh-generation 5 Series.
 
The combination of Active Lane Keeping Assistant and Traffic Jam Assistant gives the 5 Series semi-autonomous driving capability. The model also comes equipped with an iDrive 6.0 infotainment system that now features gesture control, another function originally introduced on the 7 Series sedan.
 
The 2017 BMW 5 Series goes on sale during 2017 and more will be known about pricing closer to the launch date.
 
Thu, 10 November 2016
