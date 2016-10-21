Volkswagen first in automotive customer satisfaction

From left: Andrea Gevers (CEO and founder of Ask Afrika), Mark Handley (VW), Geoff Collier (VW); Carla Wentzel, GM sales and marketing Volkswagen and Sarina de Beer - MD Ask Afrika. Photo: QuickPic

MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen has been announced as the overall winner of the 2016 and 2017 Ask Afrika Orange Index Award.

The awards were launched in 2001 and measure and recognise consumer satisfaction across 32 industries. With Audi third in the overall category, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) was awarded two spots in the top three.

The index measures and tracks 135 brands in South Africa to obtain accurate overall and emotional customer satisfaction. For these awards, 15 000 face-to-face interviews were conducted and over 500 000 random calls made. The selections were made randomly and no lists were used.

Volkswagen also came first in the automotive industry category.

Carla Wentzel, general manager of sales and marketing for Volkswagen passenger vehicles, said: "Volkswagen is passionate about customer service. As a brand, we put enormous efforts to continuously delight our customers."

"The recognition of the Volkswagen brand as the overall winner means a lot to our brand especially our dealers; who interact with customers on a daily basis. Volkswagen is about people and good customer experience is about connecting with them. Customer service talks to Volkswagen brand values," added Wentzel.

