Motoring tip: Keep an eye on your tyres

MOTORING NEWS - Tyres begin to deteriorate the moment they leave the factory. Ozone in the atmosphere attacks the rubber, as do the ultraviolet rays in South Africa's harsh sunlight.

Oil and grease picked up from the road, as well as the constant heating and cooling cycles from daily use also take their toll. Eventually the rubber begins to harden.

This reduces road holding and the tyre may start to crack. This can lead to tyre failure and tyre manufacturers recommend that you replace tyres that are older than five to seven years, regardless of how much tread is left.

Consult a tyre specialist to ensure your tyres are still safe.

Tip courtesy of Bridgestone

