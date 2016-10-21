Suzuki Baleno - now in SA

The new Suzuki Baleno, which officially joined the carmaker's range of compact cars at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, goes on sale in South Africa this November.

MOTORING NEWS - The new Suzuki Baleno, which officially joined the carmaker's range of compact cars at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, goes on sale in South Africa this November.

Produced in India for international markets, including Japan, the Baleno has posted sales of more than 100,000 units in just 12 months in India alone, with 60,000 back orders and a 33-week waiting period. It is currently exported to more than 30 markets around the world, including Europe and Australia.



Design theme



Suzuki used a so-called ‘Liquid Flow’ design theme for the new Baleno. The concept allows for flowing lines from front to rear, while sculpted accent lines along the sides serve to underline the streamlined shape. Blacked out A and B-pillars, a smooth roofline and a tailgate neatly integrated into the wind-cheating profile add to the look.



The front view is dominated by the deep, wide grille and large Suzuki-logo. The grille links to the bold, clear-lensed headlight clusters on either side.

The integrated bumper separates the grille from the large lower air intake, with recessed fog lamps located on either side in the case of GLX models. Pronounced contours emphasise the wheel arches, which are home to 15-inch steel or 16-inch alloy wheels, depending on model.



The rear is chunky and muscular, with a broad integrated rear bumper, prominent tail light clusters and a wide-opening tailgate. A rooftop spoiler is standard on GLX models.

According to the company the streamlined shape is also aerodynamically efficient with a drag coefficient of 0,299, making it the most aerodynamic production model Suzuki has ever produced.