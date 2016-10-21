Engine oil and the vehicle

Many people think that they only have to add oil when the oil warning light comes on. But the warning light doesn't tell you how much oil is left, just whether your engine has lost oil pressure or not.

If the oil light comes on at freeway speeds due to a low oil level, you might damage the engine irreparably by the time you've come to a stop.

Always check the oil at the dipstick regularly to ensure this doesn't happen to you and avoid driving the vehicle if the oil light comes on.

Tip courtesy of Bridgestone

