Translate to: 

VW top employer in South Africa

VW top employer in South Africa
Thomas Schaefer, VWSA chairman and managing director.
MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen Group South Africa has again qualified as one of the Top Employers in South Africa. This accolade has been awarded to VWSA for the sixth consecutive year.
 
VWSA was also presented with an award for the Top Employer in the Automotive category.
 
The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers around the world which provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation and strive to continuously optimise employment practices.
 
"Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that Volkswagen Group South Africa provides an outstanding employment environment that offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are aligned with the culture of the company," said Samantha Crous, Regional Director Africa for the Top Employers Institute.
 
The Top Employers Institute assessed VWSA's employee offerings on: talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, as well as culture.
 
"As the largest private employer in the Eastern Cape, we place great emphasis on providing our employees with the best working conditions, learning and development opportunities as well as a range of benefits that create a high-performance and winning culture," said Percy Smith, VWSA human resources director.
 
Participating companies must participate in a stringent research process and meet the required standards to achieve certification. All the answers are audited independently.
 
"As one of 88 companies recognised in South Africa, it is a great honour for us to be presented with the Top Employer's award for the sixth consecutive year.
 
This award confirms our company's continuous commitment to ensuring that all our employees work in an optimal employment environment," said Thomas Schaefer: chairman and managing director, of Volkswagen Group South Africa.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
13:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 57%
No, never
George Herald 0%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 0%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 43%
Men
Women
Search
BburgBoy
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet men and women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Woorde_sonderletters
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up