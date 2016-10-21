VW top employer in South Africa

Thomas Schaefer, VWSA chairman and managing director.

MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen Group South Africa has again qualified as one of the Top Employers in South Africa. This accolade has been awarded to VWSA for the sixth consecutive year.

VWSA was also presented with an award for the Top Employer in the Automotive category.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers around the world which provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation and strive to continuously optimise employment practices.

"Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that Volkswagen Group South Africa provides an outstanding employment environment that offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are aligned with the culture of the company," said Samantha Crous, Regional Director Africa for the Top Employers Institute.

The Top Employers Institute assessed VWSA's employee offerings on: talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, as well as culture.

"As the largest private employer in the Eastern Cape, we place great emphasis on providing our employees with the best working conditions, learning and development opportunities as well as a range of benefits that create a high-performance and winning culture," said Percy Smith, VWSA human resources director.

Participating companies must participate in a stringent research process and meet the required standards to achieve certification. All the answers are audited independently.

"As one of 88 companies recognised in South Africa, it is a great honour for us to be presented with the Top Employer's award for the sixth consecutive year.

This award confirms our company's continuous commitment to ensuring that all our employees work in an optimal employment environment," said Thomas Schaefer: chairman and managing director, of Volkswagen Group South Africa.

