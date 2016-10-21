Goodyear SA a top employer

Goodyear South Africa was awarded certification as one of the Top Employers in South Africa for 2017 certification.

The Top Employers Institute has officially certified Goodyear for its exceptional employee offerings for three consecutive years.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers around the world, those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and which strive to continuously optimise employment practices.

The HR Best Practices Survey looks at quantifiable employee offerings the company has put in place. Participating companies complete a stringent research process to meet a high standard to achieve certification.

Samantha Crous, regional direc-tor Africa for the Top Employers Institute said, "Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that Goodyear South Africa (Pty) Ltd provides an outstanding employment environment."

Goodyear South Africa is the only company in the tyre industry that has been certified as a Top Employer.

