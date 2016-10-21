Translate to: 

Five value-for-money SUVs

Five value-for-money SUVs
Manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that people keep on buying cars, because the customer wants a car that can do it all, go anywhere and doesn't cost the earth.
MOTORING NEWS - Manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that people keep on buying cars, because the customer wants a car that can do it all, go anywhere and doesn't cost the earth.
 
Here are five SUVs that make for an attractive, feature-filled package.
 
1. Renault Kadjar (from R359,900)

A Wesbank/SAGMJ COTY 2017 finalist, The Kadjar is specced comprehensively with safety and convenience features, and boasts user friendliness second to none. The four-wheel-drive derivative (Kadjar 96 kW DCi Dynamique 4WD, R545,900) is surprisingly capable on sand, proving you don’t need a Mitsubishi Pajero for the dunes (I won’t go rougher than that, though).You can switch to 4x2 mode for everyday family activities and urban driving.

The 1.5 and 1.6 dCi diesel models are fantastically frugal. The Kadjar offers a huge boot as well as a full-size spare and is supremely comfortable, forming the ideal balance between handling and ride quality.

2. Volkswagen Tiguan (from R378,000)

The Tiguan has also been a firm favourite amongst SA buyers, but its lack of cabin and boot space was always its Achilles' heel. Volkswagen has addressed that issue in the new Tiguan with a bigger platform that helps create 50 litres more boot space, so families can fit in all their holiday luggage.
 
It has new safety features too, such as adaptive cruise control and a pedestrian-friendly Active Bonnet, to reduce the damage to the unlucky individual.

The entry-level Tiguan 1.4 TSI 92 kW Trendline 2WD BMT Manual, gets ABS with ESP as well as a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and fatigue detection, to name a few. The Tiguan is also a 2017 COTY finalist.
 
3. Hyundai Tucson (from R369,900)

The Hyundai Tucson, replacement to the ix35, is selling in big numbers. The ix35 was good, and a garage staple for many families, but the new Tucson is in another league. It’s every bit as good as its German rivals, with a long list of standard features to boot. Even the entry-level Tucson 2.0 NU Premium Manual (R369,900) has Bluetooth, six airbags and a rearview camera.

The new 1.6-litre T GDI turbo-petrol engine is smooth, refined and super quiet - so much so that you don’t even hear it running. The new Euro 6-compliant turbo-diesel Tucsons are coming our way too and launching locally in November 2016. The Tucson is also a COTY finalist for 2016.

4. Renault Duster SUV MY16 (from R239,900)

The trusty Duster has been tweaked just in time for summer. The refreshed Duster enjoys a host of improvements, including a new streamlined centre console, new seat fabric, as well as a leather option in all Dynamique-variants. Cruise control and the 7” MediaNav touch screen will also be available in every derivative. Known for its advanced off-road capabilities, the range-topping Duster 1.5 dCI Dynamique 4x4 goes for a pocket-friendly R304,900. 
 
5. Suzuki Vitara (from R261,900)

The Vitara is a tough little critter - even the front-wheel drive derivatives are happy to go where other crossovers fear to tread. And it’s good-looking too - there’s no denying its Evoque-inspired front end. Built on the platform of the Suzuki SX4, you can choose between front-wheel or AllGrip all-wheel drive derivatives - both are powered by naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engines.

The All-Grip system offers four driving modes via the Drive Mode Select rotary dial: Auto, Sport,Snow and Lock. (Lock mode makes use of a limited slip differential to transfer torque to the wheel with more grip.) Vitara AllGrip variants also have Hill Descent Control. Every variant features stability control and seven airbags, as well as a five-star EuroNCAP rating.
 
09:22 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Wingerdboer100
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 54.
Sapiens
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up