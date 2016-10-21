Renault's plans going forward

Renault has great ambitions with the Alaskan for the global bakkie market.

MOTORING NEWS - As an innovator since 1898, Renault has constantly sought to pioneer new ideas, question conventional thinking and reinvent the way we use cars.

The models shown at the recent Paris Motor Show all seem to have what it takes to make a bow on the global stage.

Two exciting developments to watch are the Koleos and the much-talked about Alaskan, the Renault bakkie in one-tonne version.

Renault SA at this stage won't be bringing the Scenic, Grand Scenic, Talisman, Talisman Estate or Megane Estate, to local shores, but it is considering introducing the new Koleos in the second half of 2017. The new Koleos offers a blend of robust SUV cues and the refinement and features associated with large sedan cars.

Conceived and meticulously thought through to meet the demands of exacting customers on all continents, the new Koleos is destined for a global audience.

An elevated driving position offers excellent visibility. Compared to a traditional sedan, the new Koleos's driving position is 150mm higher, a reassuring feature highly prized by SUV buyers.

The tall, wide dashboard is intended to give driver and passenger a sense of safety and protection. Hand grips on either side of the centre console echo the world of off-road motoring, while also giving the interior a sporty feel.

The new Koleos' ALL MODE 4×4-i technology has already proven its capability in millions of vehicles around the world. This all-wheel drive system is extremely easy to use, thanks to a switch on the dashboard that offers a choice between the 2WD (front-wheel drive) and 4WD auto modes. The latter automatically splits the torque between the front and rear wheels.

At slow speeds in low-grip conditions, a third mode called 4WD Lock allows one to select permanent all-wheel drive. The car's powertrains have been developed by the Renault and Nissan alliance. Depending on the market, the new Koleos will be available with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines with power outputs ranging from 96kW to 127kW mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or X-Tronic automatic transmission.

The Alaskan, Renault's one-tonne bakkie was also shown at the Paris Motor Show. It appears that if the management of Renault SA can get its way, it will be here in around 18 months.

Renault has global ambitions for the Alaskan in the bakkie market. The market accounts for five million units worldwide annually: which is more than one-third of the world's light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales. Building on its position as Europe's number one LCV brand for 18 years, as well as on its strong footing in South America and Africa, Renault is shifting up a gear with the Alaskan. It has already been launched in South America.

The Alaskan is reported to be robust as well as comfortable, thanks to a cutting edge five-link rear suspension (on top range models) and a tough, fully boxed frame.

We should see 4×2 and 4×4 models fitted with manual and automatic transmissions, and a 2.5-litre petrol version being offered along with single cab, king cab and double cab derivatives. Renault also provides a wide range of services, tailor-made conversions and accessories. (CitiMotoring)

It also combines outstanding off-road ability and best-in-class fuel economy with the Renault 2,3-litre dCi engine.