Trailblazer not pulling its punches

MOTORING NEWS - Chevrolet is running on all cylinders - so to speak - in the seven-seater SUV market, with a revised Trailblazer line-up that represents even better value for money and gives buyers more options in terms of drivetrains and specification.

The 2017 model year range now comprises five manual and automatic versions of the rear-wheel-drive 2.5-litre LT, rear and four-wheel-drive auto and manual versions of the 2.8 LTZ and a new flagship in the shape of the Z71, which is based on the LTZ 4x4. The price band is from R464 000 to R623 200 for the Z71, which pays homage to Chevrolet's rich 'Zee' car performance heritage.

"The new Trailblazer brings together superior levels of refinement, styling, comfort and technology with class-leading performance and driveability to meet the diverse needs of increasingly discerning customers," said Brian Olson, vice president vehicles sales, service and marketing General Motors for sub-Saharan Africa.

Chevrolet Trailblazer buyers can now opt for an uprated 2,5-litre turbodiesel engine (VGT - Variable Geometry Turbo) with a six-speed automatic transmission in the LT trim level. This 132kW and 440Nm combination applies to models equipped with automatic transmissions and gives it impressive punch exactly where it is needed, irrespective of load.

The published combined fuel consumption for the 2,5L automatic models is 8,6-litres per 100km with 226 g/km of CO² emissions. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 11 seconds with the top speed limited to 180km/h.

DRIVER ASSISTANCE

A 'gradient braking' function assists drivers with maintaining speed on difficult down hills - an especially useful safety benefit when towing. A fast-acting limited slip differential is ideal in this regard and also when driving on low traction surfaces, which remains a feature of all models.

The familiar 2,5L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel (FGT - fixed geometry turbo) engine continues to do duty in the 2,5 LT when matched with the six speed manual transmission. Power is rated at 120kW, with 380Nm of torque. Combined fuel consumption is 7,6-litres per 100km, and CO² is 198g/km.

Top of the range models come equipped with the proven 2,8-litre Duramax Turbo-diesel (VGT) engine which delivers 144kW, and a class-leading 500Nm of torque.

No other body-on-frame SUV on the market can match this powerplant when it comes to torque output - just the number for tackling tough on-road or off-road challenges.

The combined fuel consumption figure for models with this engine is 9,5-litres per 100km and CO² is 249g/km. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h takes 10,4 seconds with top speed limited to 180km/h. Buyers have a choice of either a six speed automatic transmission with manual selection mode and grade braking or a six speed manual. All models have a 76- litre fuel tank.

Brakes are equipped with four channel ABS with electronic brake force distribution on all models.

The new Trailblazer has a new electronic power steering (EPS) system which features active pull and smooth road shake compensation which add to a smoother more refined driving experience. It constantly measures steering wheel torque being applied by the driver to maintain the vehicle's path. When the software detects extra effort being used, the steering assist motor adds torque in the proper direction to prevent the driver from having to make corrections to keep the vehicle on course.

The smooth road shake compensation feature reduces steering wheel vibration caused an imbalance from the front wheels.

STYLING

The Chevrolet face has become a familiar one on South African roads and the Trailblazer's genes are very much apparent.

The trademark 'bowtie bar' is now wider. Upper and lower grille sections now run the full width of the nose and have a series of bolder, horizontal, slats. Maximum visibility is ensured thanks to daylight running lights - which are the powerful light-emitting diode (LED) type in the case of the LTZ. The new bonnet has sleeker contours on the leading edge.

Inside, the Trailblazer has a newly designed dashboard and front console with a contemporary upmarket feel, enhanced by soft-touch materials and contrast stitching.

The centrepiece of the cabin is a 7" touch screen. The second generation MyLink system is now Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatible which will enable consumers to use smart phones and associated applications effortlessly and seamlessly once connected via USB.

Normal Bluetooth connectively remains, even if the device is not paired. This will mean that on LT versions phone-based navigation systems such as Google Maps can be displayed on the screen, while LTZ has a fully-integrated satellite navigation system.

The vehicle is well suited to the urban commute as well as long cross country adventures. It has all the comfort and convenience features expected, including five points for charging devices. Passengers in all three rows can adjust air conditioning to their liking

Fold-flat third row seating is defining feature of this family-friendly SUV. The new Trailblazer has a quieter cabin thanks to revised sound muting. There is also a more premium look and feel has been achieved with more widespread use of soft-touch materials and updated satellite controls on the leather-rimmed steering wheel. Leather upholstery is fitted as standard irrespective of the model.

Automatic vehicles has remote vehicle start which allows the vehicle to be started from outside using the buttons on the key fob. This allows for additional driver and passenger comfort by activating the climate control system and rear demister depending on ambient conditions. In this mode, the vehicle remains locked and cannot be driven until the key is inserted into the ignition slot.

Luggage capacity ranges from 205-litres with all 3 rows upright, 1 229-litres with the third row down, to 1 830-litres with the second and third row seats folded flat.

SAFETY

Safety equipment across the range includes the mentioned ABS with EBD, PBA (panic brake assist), HBFA (hydraulic brake fade assist), seven airbags including full-length curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag, pre-tensioning seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchors and front park assist.

Other technology added to LTZ models are: forward collision alert, lane departure warning, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert and tyre pressure monitoring.

DETAILS

The Trailblazer is backed by Chevrolet's Complete Care after sales package with a best-in-class five year or 120 000km warranty and a competitive five year or 90 000km service plan.

Pricing: Trailblazer 2.5D LT 4x2 MT - R464 000; Trailblazer 2.5D LT 4x2 A/T - R481 800; Trailblazer 2.8D LTZ 4x2 A/T - R552 800; Trailblazer 2.8D LTZ 4x4 A/T R613 200 and Trailblazer 2.8D LTZ 4x4 A/T - R623 200.

Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h takes 11,8 seconds with the top speed limited to 180km/h.All Trailblazer models except the 2,5 manual (2 515kg) can legally pull a braked trailer weighing 2 965kg.LTZ models are available with optional four wheel drive with low range, which is the default set-up on the Z71. Changing between the two-high, four-high, and four-low drive modes involves just turning a dial.LTZ models add Stabilitrak electronic stability/traction control, HDC (hill descent control) and TSC (trailer sway control). A rear mounted camera parking assistance system with cross traffic alert is also fitted.