Translate to: 

State snub may see car maker exodus - VWSA MD

State snub may see car maker exodus - VWSA MD
Any lessening of government support for the motor industry could have drastic consequences.
MOTORING NEWS - Any lessening of government support for the motor industry could have drastic consequences by causing multinational companies to question the need to remain in SA, Volkswagen SA (VWSA) MD Thomas Schäfer has warned.
 
Despite the success of the 2013-2020 Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP) in attracting billions of rand in foreign investment, discussions with the government had revealed some senior officials were arguing that resources set aside for APDP incentives could be better used for other economic priorities, he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Vehicle and components manufacturers can claim back up to 30% of production-related investments, among other benefits. It is estimated the programme has so far attracted nearly R50bn in investments either spent or committed.

"SA accounts for only 0.6% of global vehicle production and we are not really cost-competitive," Schäfer said. "But a lot of the disadvantages are overcome by the APDP. If it went away, it would be the immediate end of the motor industry in SA."

He added that the amounts invested in SA were small in the context of global automotive spending and that companies could afford to walk away "without a moment's hesitation".

Black supplier development

Such a response could also be triggered by growing pressure on the industry to pursue broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), Schäfer said. Multinational motor companies had made clear long ago that there was no question of relinquishing shares in wholly-owned South African subsidiaries, so the main focus would be development of black suppliers.

But the government had been no help in this regard. "We asked for a supplier database as a starting point but government didn't have one," Schäfer said.

"We had to start from scratch. We looked for any kind of black company that might be able to supply the motor industry. We even looked at bicycle tyre companies in case one day they could produce car tyres.

"To meet government targets, VWSA alone needs 500 black suppliers. We could find only 41 - with no guarantee that they will be able to grow into what we need. We understand the need for B-BBEE but, as things stand today, the targets are unachievable," he said.
 
10:08 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 33%
No
George Herald 67%
What earthquake?
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Andries1953
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
Jb13
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 37.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up