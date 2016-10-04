Translate to: 

Kinsey Report examines vehicle service and repair costs

Datsun Go
MOTORING NEWS - The highly regarded Kinsey Report, compiled by veteran motoring journo Malcolm Kinsey, compares the prices of car parts and servicing for vehicles available in the SA market.
 
This year, categories were applied to a total of 69 vehicles across nine motoring segments (all costs monitored included VAT) and the survey covered 34 common parts needed in servicing, repairs and crashes.
 
All prices in this year's study were sourced in July 2016 and almost exclusively from dealers in the Durban/Pinetown/Umhlanga areas.
 
The categories used to rate cars in their defined market segments are:

• Category A (Service Items): covering everyday replaceable items, such as air filters, spark/glow plugs, brake pads/shoes and wiper blades.
• Category B (Repair Parts): covering major items, such as cam belts, shock absorbers, clutch and pressure plates, flywheels, and fan belts.
• Category C (Crash Parts): this looks at major replacement body costs, such as bonnets, grilles, doors, fenders and bumper skins, and light assemblies.

According to Kinsey, the report has less importance to readers who own new vehicles which are still covered by service or maintenance plans, "but it should still be of considerable interest, and possibly dismay, to buyers/owners of used vehicles where repair and servicing costs are very relevant."

He says that accident and crash parts are a valid concern for all vehicle owners and can impact the finances from day one, whatever insurance policies one have. "Aluminium clad vehicles are very expensive to repair and the doors, headlights and rim already mentioned add up to an alarming amount - affecting excess, write off points, etc."

A summary of the results can be found below.

City Cars and Entry Level

Cheapest: Datsun Go, followed by Nissan Micra and VW Polo Vivo.

Most expensive: Chevrolet Spark, followed by Ford Figo and Kia Picanto.

Family Favourites

Cheapest: Toyota Corolla Quest, followed by Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.

Most expensive: Hyundai Elantra, followed by Ford Focus and Chev Cruze.
 
09:03 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 October 2016
