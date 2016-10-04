Translate to: 

Polo boasts Beats sound system

Polo boasts Beats sound system
The Polo Beats looks different, thanks to 16" alloy wheels in anthracite, red door mirrors, and some special signage. But the real difference is the sound system within.
MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen has teamed up with the US audio specialist, Beats Audio, to introduce the special edition, Polo Beats.
 
The American audio specialist Beats Electronics – founded in 2008 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine – became a known brand in the music world for its stylish studio quality headphones. The California-based company has significantly expanded its product range with wireless and wired active speakers and earphones.
 
Polo is the first Volkswagen model in South Africa to be fitted with the Beats premium sound system. The new up! will also be offered with the Beats premium sound system when it is launched later this year.
 
Polo Beats is offered with a 300W premium sound system. The system has eight-channel amplifiers with a digital signal processor. The crystal clear Beats sound is delivered through seven high-end speakers: two tweeters in the A-pillars, two woofers in the front doors, two broadband speakers in the back as well as subwoofer integrated in the spare wheel well.
 
This combination delivers powerful, punching bass tones which literally makes the occupants feel the music, whether it is hip hop, rock, pop or jazz. Polo Beats comes standard with Composition Media Radio with USB – interface for iPod/iPhone, AUX-in jack, Bluetooth connectivity and App Connect.
 
The exterior of the Polo Beats differentiates itself from other Polo derivatives with 16" alloy wheels in anthracite, red door mirrors, dark red tail lights, decorative "Beats" side film and Beats badge on B-pillar. The interior features front sports seats, scuff plates with Beats finish, door trim panels in the "Beats" design, coloured seat belts and a leather steering wheel.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein karoo, Hessequa news'
15:55 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 13%
No
George Herald 87%
Men
Women
Search
Slooperman
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
mrmajozi
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up