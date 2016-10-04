Polo boasts Beats sound system

The Polo Beats looks different, thanks to 16" alloy wheels in anthracite, red door mirrors, and some special signage. But the real difference is the sound system within.

MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen has teamed up with the US audio specialist, Beats Audio, to introduce the special edition, Polo Beats.

The American audio specialist Beats Electronics – founded in 2008 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine – became a known brand in the music world for its stylish studio quality headphones. The California-based company has significantly expanded its product range with wireless and wired active speakers and earphones.

Polo is the first Volkswagen model in South Africa to be fitted with the Beats premium sound system. The new up! will also be offered with the Beats premium sound system when it is launched later this year.

Polo Beats is offered with a 300W premium sound system. The system has eight-channel amplifiers with a digital signal processor. The crystal clear Beats sound is delivered through seven high-end speakers: two tweeters in the A-pillars, two woofers in the front doors, two broadband speakers in the back as well as subwoofer integrated in the spare wheel well.

This combination delivers powerful, punching bass tones which literally makes the occupants feel the music, whether it is hip hop, rock, pop or jazz. Polo Beats comes standard with Composition Media Radio with USB – interface for iPod/iPhone, AUX-in jack, Bluetooth connectivity and App Connect.

The exterior of the Polo Beats differentiates itself from other Polo derivatives with 16" alloy wheels in anthracite, red door mirrors, dark red tail lights, decorative "Beats" side film and Beats badge on B-pillar. The interior features front sports seats, scuff plates with Beats finish, door trim panels in the "Beats" design, coloured seat belts and a leather steering wheel.

