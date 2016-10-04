Lights… camera… traction!

MOTORING NEWS - All the finest cities in the world have one: Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo, Dubai and New York, to name a few.

So it was only a matter of time before Cape Town, voted one of the Best Cities in the World in 2015, would finally announce its own Cape Town Motor Show (CTMS).

The inaugural CTMS will take place over the weekend of 27 to 29 January at the prestigious Sun GrandWest in association with The City of Cape Town. It promises a weekend of incredible fun with a broad appeal to all car and bike buffs, as well as entertainment for their long-suffering family members.

Exhibitions will include: multiple international and South African introductions, a range of domestic and imported passenger cars, bikes and trucks, sport utility vehicles and experimental or concept cars.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles, antique and collectors cars, and pimped-up rides with different engine modifications. For the young and young-feeling there will be Sound-Off Beats competitions, virtual simulations, car wrapping, drifting and live music.

Finally the Mother City will have a motor show that will rival any of the international equivalents, hosted in a safe environment with an expected audience of more than 25 000 over the three days of the CTMS.

Marketing and promotions will build the excitement and we trust the CTMS will be a show everyone will get revved up about.

