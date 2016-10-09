Translate to: 

VW CEO Mueller had no knowledge of diesel scandal: 'Bild am Sonntag'

olkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller had no knowledge of the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal
MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller had no knowledge of the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper said, citing a report by Jones Day, the lawfirm tasked with investigating the scandal.

Mueller found out about Volkswagen's emissions cheating software on 18 September 2015, when US regulators revealed the German carmaker had faked pollution tests.

Mueller, who was Chief Executive of VW's sportscar division Porsche before the Diesel scandal erupted, was elevated to the position of Volkswagen Group's Chief Executive a week later on 25 September and tasked with turning the firm around.

A spokesman said Volkswagen could not comment on an ongoing legal investigation.
 
10:10 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
