Safest premium compact hatch gets a facelift for 2017

The Volvo V40 T4 Inscription in the new mussel blue metallic colour. Photo: Anica Krüger

MOTORING NEWS - Having launched in South Africa as the world's safest ever hatchback in 2012, the Volvo V40 has been updated for the 2017 model year with a slightly sassier look which we thought lends it more confidence. The model that AutoDealer drove on the highways and byways of Midrand to and from the Kyalami Festival of Motoring was the V40 T4 Inscription.

The car was a head turner - even in the blasé parking lots of the malls of Pretoria and on the motorway where it showed a potential for a bit of hidden adventurous spirit.

Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director of Volvo Car South Africa, said the changes to the model are subtle. We doubt that those who expressed their open admiration would agree, as most comments were flattering with regard to the design and appearance of the car.

The interior is refined and elegant with luxury the Swedish understate so well and which makes one feel cocooned from daily frustrations on the road.

While the timeless design of the V40 remains, the mid-cycle facelift incorporates a number of subtle design tweaks to keep the compact hatchback up to date. The new grille treatment now features vertical bars. The new Volvo iron mark, which was first seen on the all-new XC90, also takes pride of place at the front.

The Swedish luxury we refer to, is based on materials including soft leather and soft-touch finishes. There is a modern note in the floating milled aluminium centre stack and decor panels. The digital instrument cluster in the middle has clear graphics and responds easily to touch instruction.

A new, timeless style is introduced by the City Weave that is tweed-like in its pattern. The two-tone blond/charcoal steering wheel is comfortable and responsive. We drove the new contemporary Mussel Blue, the colour available for the first time on the V40.

A few extras to spoil the inhabitants of this elegant space, are electric front seats and side mirrors with memory, rear parking sensors with the bonus of a camera added. A full list of options added will follow.

Volvo's Drive-E engine powers this V40 derivative. Engineered and built by Volvo Cars, the modular engines are all turbocharged and available in petrol or diesel. These give the V40 range industry-leading efficiency potential - as well as great performance powered by new-generation 2.0-litre Drive-E engines.

The engine ensures an optimal balance between driveability and efficiency. The gearbox range continues to include six-speed manual or six-speed Geartronic (automatic) which we drove. On the stop-start city routes it was a great driver help. The automatic transmission was undetectable, only the instrument indicated changes of gear.

Volvo's continuing leadership in interior air quality is highlighted in the V40 with the availability of the CleanZone Air Quality System as an option across the range. The award-winning technology ensures that outside air is effectively filtered before entering the cabin. This removes harmful pollutants that are increasingly common in large urban areas. Dual-zone automatic climate control continues to feature as standard on all models.

Despite having originally appeared in 2012, the Volvo V40 remains one of the best performing cars in the world in Euro NCAP safety tests. It remains the leader in its premium segment. Its five-star safety rating was made possible not only by Volvo Cars' relentless deve-lopment of safety technology, but also by its supplemental safety assistance systems. They helped the car achieve a 100% score in the Safety Assist category - an accolade the V40 shares with the all-new XC90.

Standard safety equipment naturally continues to include seven airbags, ABS, EBD and ESC (stability and traction control). City Safety is still fitted as standard to all variants, which uses autonomous emergency braking to avoid collisions with vehicles travelling ahead.

In addition, the optional Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Driver Alert System, Lane Keeping Aid, collision warning with full auto brake and pedestrian and cyclist detection, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) systems are available as optional safety extras which further elevate the V40's safety assistance arsenal - while also making driving easier.

The Volvo V40 features the standard equipment to ensure that anyone can enjoy Swedish luxury. Standard equipment includes six speakers, an AUX jack, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic electric windows all-round, a leather steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever surround, two 12-volt power outlets, remote central locking, alloy wheels, a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, daytime running lights, a roof spoiler and a tyre pressure monitor.

Furthermore, standard equipment on Inscription models of the V40 includes active bending full-LED headlights with the characteristic Thor's Hammer signature, daytime running lights, a chrome-accented grille, a digital instrument cluster, an electric passenger seat, a high-level interior lighting package, an eight-speaker high-performance sound system with DVD compatibility, Bluetooth and USB functionality and Connected Service Booking.

Convenient and efficient in the best Swedish tradition. The instrumentation is digital, but clear.

DETAILS

4 000rpm. 0-100 km/h: 6.9 seconds and top speed 210km/h. Fuel consumption published as 5.5-litres per 100km (combined) 128 g/km CO2, 62-litre tank.

Options fitted to this vehicle: Techno Pack (R24 500); heated front seats; navigation; keyless entry and starting; 18" Narvi alloy wheels; Park Assist Pilot; Adjustable steering feedback; Driver Support Pack (R32 500); Blind Spot Information System (BLIS); Cross Traffic Alert (CTA); Driver Alert System; Active High Beam; Lane Keeping Aid; (vibration and/or steering feedback); Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with toggle to cruise control; Pedestrian Detection; Rear parking camera; Metallic Paint (R2 350).

Volvo V40 T4 Inscription Geartronic list price: R442 400, price of tested vehicle: R501 750. Interior: Amber/Charcoal. Warranty: five years or 100 000km, maintenance: five years or 100 000km full maintenance plan. Engine: 2,0-litre i4 turbo petrol engine 6-speed automatic gearbox, 140kW at 4 700rpm 300Nm at 1 300 to