Car of the Year finalists

Car of the Year finalists
The Jaguar F-Pace is one of the finalists for the 2017 car of the year competition.
MOTORING NEWS - The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the finalist vehicle ranges for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year (Coty) competition.
 
The finalists were announced during an event in Woodmead, Sandton, hosted by WesBank and the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ).
 
The finalists are (in alphabetical order): Audi A4 Sedan, Honda Civic, Hyundai Tucson, Jaguar F-pace, Mazda CX-3, Opel Astra, Renault Kadjar, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Passat and Volkswagen Tiguan.
 
The competition now moves into high gear as preparations are made for two days of stringent evaluations at the beginning of February 2017. At these evaluation days the most critical will be the scheduled programme at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. Here the jury will assess the cars independently, with routes and modules designed to test the vehicles in a similar way in which the average consumer would use them.
 
The evaluation days offer the jury the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the vehicles on specific aspects including aesthetics, build quality, ergonomics, fuel consumption, environmental friendliness, safety features and value for money.
 
The jury will also have access to performance test data, comparative pricing and specification data, as well as comparative parts pricing data, compiled by the guild's digital partner, Mapo.
 
While all of the vehicles that are participating in the event represent examples of outstanding automotive engineering, there can be only one winner. After careful deliberation by the Coty jury members, the vehicle range that best represents automotive excellence when compared to its segment peers, will be crowned the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year.
 
The winner will be revealed at a gala banquet on 15 March 2017. The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists has run the competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa's largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. AutoTrader, Hollard Insurance and Mapo supply support sponsorship.
 
09:52 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
