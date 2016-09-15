Translate to: 

Future of transport

Future of transport
With the rise of on-demand transportation companies, mobile technology, and powerful electric engines, many experts are predicting that sweeping changes are about to take place within the auto industry.
MOTORING NEWS - With the rise of on-demand transportation companies, mobile technology, and powerful electric engines, many experts are predicting that sweeping changes are about to take place within the auto industry.
 
A recent white paper published by Navigant Research claims that vehicle technology has hit a point of no return, and over 1.2 billion vehicles could be connected to the world around them within the next ten years. These changes will no doubt have a dramatic effect on car manufacturers, stakeholders, and everyone else within the auto industry.

The findings

This market research and consulting firm set out to explore the future of the auto industry by speaking with executives, engineers, marketing specialists, and other key figures through in-person and phone interviews. After compiling the data, a few key trends began to emerge.
 
The team at Navigant Research suggests that public transportation is soon to be autonomous, on-demand, electric, and connected to the world around it. While the technology might seem implausible to implement in the near future, Navigant Research states that the transition will most likely take place between 2025 and 2050.

This evolution should come as no surprise to anyone who has his or her finger on the pulse of the industry. Billions are being invested into this technology from companies such as Tesla, Uber, Lyft, GM, Google, and Ford.
 
These advancements are taking place at an astonishing rate, and many promising features can already be found in current models. According to John Gartner, senior research director with Navigant Research, “By mid-century, the practice of someone primarily driving himself or herself around town in a gasoline car will be as unusual as travelling by horse and buggy is today.”

Transitioning to electric vehicles

The push toward electric vehicles is coming from quite a few directions, and that includes local politicians and city planners, who wish to control pollution in congested city centres.
 
London has recently finalised its first two all-electric bus routes, and it seems as if the city could not be more excited. In addition to lower emissions and quieter engines, these vehicles are also providing some much-needed relief to the strained infrastructure that is found in cities throughout the world.
 
When combined with car sharing programmes and on-demand delivery services, it seems as if personal vehicles could soon be a thing of the past.
 
11:12 (GMT+2), Tue, 04 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 14%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 86%
Men
Women
Search
omega303
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 56.
TourdeForce
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up