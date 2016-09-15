Future of transport

With the rise of on-demand transportation companies, mobile technology, and powerful electric engines, many experts are predicting that sweeping changes are about to take place within the auto industry.

MOTORING NEWS - With the rise of on-demand transportation companies, mobile technology, and powerful electric engines, many experts are predicting that sweeping changes are about to take place within the auto industry.

A recent white paper published by Navigant Research claims that vehicle technology has hit a point of no return, and over 1.2 billion vehicles could be connected to the world around them within the next ten years. These changes will no doubt have a dramatic effect on car manufacturers, stakeholders, and everyone else within the auto industry.



The findings



This market research and consulting firm set out to explore the future of the auto industry by speaking with executives, engineers, marketing specialists, and other key figures through in-person and phone interviews. After compiling the data, a few key trends began to emerge.

The team at Navigant Research suggests that public transportation is soon to be autonomous, on-demand, electric, and connected to the world around it. While the technology might seem implausible to implement in the near future, Navigant Research states that the transition will most likely take place between 2025 and 2050.



This evolution should come as no surprise to anyone who has his or her finger on the pulse of the industry. Billions are being invested into this technology from companies such as Tesla, Uber, Lyft, GM, Google, and Ford.

These advancements are taking place at an astonishing rate, and many promising features can already be found in current models. According to John Gartner, senior research director with Navigant Research, “By mid-century, the practice of someone primarily driving himself or herself around town in a gasoline car will be as unusual as travelling by horse and buggy is today.”



Transitioning to electric vehicles



The push toward electric vehicles is coming from quite a few directions, and that includes local politicians and city planners, who wish to control pollution in congested city centres.

London has recently finalised its first two all-electric bus routes, and it seems as if the city could not be more excited. In addition to lower emissions and quieter engines, these vehicles are also providing some much-needed relief to the strained infrastructure that is found in cities throughout the world.

When combined with car sharing programmes and on-demand delivery services, it seems as if personal vehicles could soon be a thing of the past.