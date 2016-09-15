Classy Megane oozes fun

The new Renault Megane has strutted into South Africa with the cocky confidence of being the most sophisticated and sexiest in this badge-wearer's 21-year history and undoubtedly one of the most attractive cars in its class.

MOTORING NEWS - The new Renault Megane has strutted into South Africa with the cocky confidence of being the most sophisticated and sexiest in this badge-wearer's 21-year history and undoubtedly one of the most attractive cars in its class.

'French Flair' is an overworked term but the new Megane really brims with it, from the entry-level, normally aspirated 1600 manual to the turbo-fed flagship 1200 GT, the range is in the flamboyant finery of uniquely-shaped headlights, coupé-like sloping roofline, contoured bonnet and menacing black mesh grille, gaping air intakes and large chrome exhaust outlets.



The latest Megane is longer, wider and lower than the previous model and is available in four guises – a 1.6 petrol 85kW/156Nm Dynamique with five-speed manual transmission; a 1200 turbo-petrol 97kW/205Nm GT-Line with six-speed manual transmission; a 1200 turbo-petrol 97kW/205Nm GT-Line EDC with seven-speed auto transmission and the flagship 1.6 turbo-petrol151kW/280Nm GT EDC with seven-speed automatic transmission. Prices range from R279,900 to R449,900.

Quality living quarters



The living quarters are really upmarket and reeks of quality, particularly in the pricier models with leather seats and a 8.7-inch touch screen with Renault’s R-Link2-multimedia system and Satnav. The GT derivative also offers the choice between Neutral, Comfort or Sport settings for the engine, transmission and exhaust note.



Standard features are comprehensive across the range and include ABS brakes, front-, curtain- and side airbags, hill start assist, stability control, dual climate control, automatic lights and wipers, a classy sound system, cruise control, rear park control (and leather seats in the GT-Line and GT) as well as a peace of mind five-star EuroNcap safety rating and the price-inclusive backing of a 5-year/150,000km warranty and 5-year/90,000km service plan. The list of optional extras is comprehensive, very tempting but quite pricey.