Translate to: 

Classy Megane oozes fun

Classy Megane oozes fun
The new Renault Megane has strutted into South Africa with the cocky confidence of being the most sophisticated and sexiest in this badge-wearer's 21-year history and undoubtedly one of the most attractive cars in its class.
MOTORING NEWS - The new Renault Megane has strutted into South Africa with the cocky confidence of being the most sophisticated and sexiest in this badge-wearer's 21-year history and undoubtedly one of the most attractive cars in its class.
 
'French Flair' is an overworked term but the new Megane really brims with it, from the entry-level, normally aspirated 1600 manual to the turbo-fed flagship 1200 GT, the range is in the flamboyant finery of uniquely-shaped headlights, coupé-like sloping roofline, contoured bonnet and menacing black mesh grille, gaping air intakes and large chrome exhaust outlets.

The latest Megane is longer, wider and lower than the previous model and is available in four guises – a 1.6 petrol 85kW/156Nm Dynamique with five-speed manual transmission; a 1200 turbo-petrol 97kW/205Nm GT-Line with six-speed manual transmission; a 1200 turbo-petrol 97kW/205Nm GT-Line EDC with seven-speed auto transmission and the flagship 1.6 turbo-petrol151kW/280Nm GT EDC with seven-speed automatic transmission. Prices range from R279,900 to R449,900.
 
Quality living quarters

The living quarters are really upmarket and reeks of quality, particularly in the pricier models with leather seats and a 8.7-inch touch screen with Renault’s R-Link2-multimedia system and Satnav. The GT derivative also offers the choice between Neutral, Comfort or Sport settings for the engine, transmission and exhaust note.

Standard features are comprehensive across the range and include ABS brakes, front-, curtain- and side airbags, hill start assist, stability control, dual climate control, automatic lights and wipers, a classy sound system, cruise control, rear park control (and leather seats in the GT-Line and GT) as well as a peace of mind five-star EuroNcap safety rating and the price-inclusive backing of a 5-year/150,000km warranty and 5-year/90,000km service plan. The list of optional extras is comprehensive, very tempting but quite pricey. 
 
10:10 (GMT+2), Tue, 27 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 12%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
Fireflysa
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 25 and 60.
Humorandcoffee
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 44 and 59.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up