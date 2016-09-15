Translate to: 

GM vows to run on 100% renewable energy by 2050

MOTORING NEWS - General Motors plans to generate or source all electrical power for its 350 operations in 59 countries with 100% renewable energy - such as wind, sun and landfill gas - by 2050.
 
"Establishing a 100 percent renewable energy goal helps us better serve society by reducing environmental impact," said GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra. "This pursuit of renewable energy benefits our customers and communities through cleaner air while strengthening our business through lower and more stable energy costs."

This new renewable energy goal, along with the pursuit of electrified vehicles and efficient manufacturing, is part of the company's overall approach to strengthening its business, improving communities and addressing climate change. GM is also joining RE100, a global collaborative initiative of businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity, working to increase demand for clean power.

Energy efficiency to improve

In 2015, GM required 9 terawatt hours of electricity to build its vehicles and power its offices, technical centres and warehouses around the world. To meet its new renewable energy goal, GM will continue to improve the energy efficiency of its operations while transitioning to clean sources for its power needs.

Today GM says it saves $5 million annually from using renewable energy, a number it anticipates will increase as more projects come online and the supply of renewable energy increases. In addition, the company anticipates costs to install and produce renewable energy will continue to decrease, resulting in more bottom-line returns.

The new renewable energy commitment builds on GM's previous goal to promote the use of 125 megawatts of renewable energy by 2020. The company expects to exceed this when two new wind projects come online later this year to help power four manufacturing operations.

"GM has already saved millions of dollars by using renewable energy, and like any smart business that recognises an investment opportunity, they want to seize it fully. We hope that through this leadership, other heavy manufacturing companies will be inspired to make the switch too," said Amy Davidsen, North America executive director at The Climate Group.
 
