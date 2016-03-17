Translate to: 

Vehicle firms hold different views on SA

Vehicle firms hold different views on SA
Two significant foreign vehicle brands players have expressed very different views on SA's attractiveness as a manufacturing base for Africa and beyond.
MOTORING NEWS - Two significant foreign vehicle brands players have expressed very different views on SA's attractiveness as a manufacturing base for Africa and beyond.
 
Chinese motor company Beijing Automotive Industry Co (BAIC) laid to rest doubts about its previously stated commitment to the SA market when executives turned the first sod at a new 48ha vehicle assembly plant in the Coega industrial development zone, near Port Elizabeth.
 
The R11bn venture, in which SA’s Industrial Development Corp (IDC) is a 35% partner, is expected to start producing vehicles in 2018 and will eventually have annual capacity for up to 100,000 cars and bakkies.

A day after the Coega ceremony, however, Datsun’s global head, Vincent Cobee, poured cold water on the idea that his Nissan-owned car brand could also begin production in SA, by saying the "time and circumstances" were not right for such a decision.

Investment stages

The BAIC investment will happen in two phases. The first, costing R4.2bn, will take production capacity to 50,000 by 2022. The second, which will mop up the remaining R6.8bn, should take the plant to its 100,000 maximum by 2027. BAIC officials say the plant will start with small cars, move on to sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and finally add one-ton bakkies.

IDC chair Busi Mabuza says the plant, once completed, will take the motor industry’s contribution, including retail, to over 8% of GDP. It is now just over 7%. The plant will be export-based. BAIC officials say long-term plans call for 40% of production to be sold in SA and 60% elsewhere. Africa is a natural target: Coega, the first full-scale BAIC assembly plant outside China, will be a production base for the rest of the continent.

But there seems to be uncertainty about other destinations. Group chairman Xu Heyi says they will include Australia. Other BAIC officials say they won’t. Likewise, the latter discount an IDC suggestion that SA could also supply South America. "We have independent supply plans for Australia and Latin American countries," says one.

There appears to be more consensus on the idea that SA should supply Europe, though only with what the Chinese call "new energy" models - mainly hybrid cars, powered by a combination of petrol engine and electricity.
 
08:32 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
According to the latest crime statistics, murder is on the increase in George. Does this surprise you?
Yes
George Herald 48%
No
George Herald 52%
Men
Women
Search
IndaBreez
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 50.
SilverSurfer0
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up