Starting with a reasonably big fortune...

Motoring editor Anica Krüger (left) with racing legend Peter Lindenbergh who is the driving force behind Shelby South Africa, together with other stakeholders and his family.

MOTORING NEWS - Yes, it is possible to emulate the cool factor of Jim Morrison of The Doors or Sean Penn by owning a Shelby Cobra. Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony had a 69 GT500 and Sean Penn received his as a wedding present from Madonna.

But most of all Mr Supercool himself, Steve McQueen owned a black 289 Cobra which he received from the hand of Carroll Shelby himself in the yard of the Venice shop. Venice, California that is, where the factory was located between 1962 and 1967.

The answer to the magic in the brand is Carroll Shelby. He built special cars at a time when America stood tall before the Age of Aquarius and the tumult of the late sixties. Today nostalgia is big business and that old magic is probably the main reason someone throws a big pot of money on a Pony car to turn it into a Cobra Venom, a GT or the even more exclusive Terlingua.

Now that Ford's new Mustang is on sale in South Africa with right-hand drive, a specialist conversion operation has been launched to one of the most illustrious performance cars available locally.

Two leading performance car builders are making the dream of owning a Shelby a reality. Champion racing driver and powerboat pilot Peter Lindenberg and Hi-Tech Automotive's Jimmy Price got the nod from Shelby America, to carry out conversions locally using original, imported kits from Las Vegas.

Three conversion kits will be available: but one needs to start with a fully paid-for Mustang from a local Ford dealer. The car is provided by the customer and it can be either the four-cylinder 2,3T or the 5,0 V8 Mustang.

Shelby SA's headquarters are at Crossley & Webb's showrooms in Solan Street, Cape Town. The workshop is run by Lindenberg's race engineer Remia Brynard. Servicing partners to Shelby SA include Jimmy, Justin and Nicholas Price. Long-time performance specialists Rob and Steve Green will handle Shelby servicing in the Gauteng area through RG Motorsport while Castrol is also a stakeholder as preferred supplier.

Four base kits are available from Shelby SA, one for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost model, and three for the five-litre V8.The Mustang of your choice from the local dealer will be delivered to Crossley & Webb's workshop. The kit will be fitted and the car tuned to perfection, before being taken back to the Ford dealer by trailer for delivery to the customer. All Shelby conversions are covered by a 12-month warranty and some Ford warranties remain in place.

The whole process takes about six weeks. Shelby South Africa will also fit kits to existing 2016-model Mustangs if the car is mechanically healthy.

The Shelby GT kit for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost includes chassis and cosmetic modifications with the 233kW turbopetrol four remaining standard. The kit includes 20" alloy Weld rims and performance tyres. Then there is a free-flow exhaust system, carbon-fibre body kit, aluminium grille and plenty of badges. This kit will cost R665 000 on top of the cost of the Mustang - which is from R713 900 (fastback with manual gearbox) to R795 900 for the convertible automatic.

The same GT kit is available for the five-litre, V8 Mustang (base price R852 900 to R935 900). Here is an option to add a Ford Performance Supercharger, increasing power from 306kW to 470kW, Other additions include front and back brake callipers and Ford Performance half-shafts which are standard with the supercharger, brake ducts, a Ford Racing suspension kit and a differential cooler.

Even more serious for street cred is the Shelby Super Snake. The kit starts at a cool R1,2-million plus some change. Included are a Ford Performance supercharger (500kW), the heavy-duty half-shafts and cooling system with special differential system too. The supercar also gets the Wilwood front brakes, a dashboard gauge pod and overall Super Snake signage. A Kenne-Bell supercharger can be added (560kW), or a larger-capacity supercharger or blower with polished finish.

At the top of the mind-blowing Cobra range is the limited edition Terlingua. It celebrates the history of this name plate in the Terlingua Racing Team who domination the 1967 Trans Am championship. Terlingua was the name of Shelby's ranch in California ranch. More details of the availability and final cost and specs will follow later, as confirmation that it would be available was received only shortly before the launch.

Details of the Terlingua: 560kW Whipple supercharger, adjustable suspension and anti-roll bars, obligatory heavy-duty half-shafts, Brembo race-spec brakes, 20" racing rims and ultra-special badging on a carbon-fibre body kit. Lindenberg was allocated five of just 50 kits to be produced in total.

All in all, a lot of money, but there are a lot of extras and the thrill of the engine sound is unreal. As a colleague said, only a Shelby could upstage itself on its own launch.

Shelby SA can be contacted by phoning Paige Lindenberg on 063 854 8754 or sending an e-mail to paige@shelbysa.com.

Starting a new life together - in the fast lane. The first sexy Super Snake leaving the workshop in style.

Steve McQueen (left) owned a black 289 Cobra which he received from Carroll Shelby himself at the factory in California.

Let's escape from here. Owner of the first Super Snake, Richard Burns collects the keys the morning after the launch. All three the cars on display the previous evening had been sold. Photos: Anica Krüger

ARTICLE: ANICA KRUGER, MOTORING EDITOR

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

Carroll himself was on record for saying he built the very first prototype car to see how fast he could go and it threw belts off on a regular basis. Carroll is remembered as driving a CSX 3015 in the 'Turismo Visitadores' fun-run across Nevada, waking whole towns, blowing out windows, throwing belts and even catching fire a couple of times, but always finishing.Do the sums and see how the price looks for a track-ready supercar with true-blue American muscle. The thought may well leave you weak at the knees and phoning Peter's team for a chat.