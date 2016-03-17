Ranger targets the leisure market

Ford has strengthened its marketing onslaught with the addition of nine new 2.2 automatic derivatives to make it the most comprehensive line-up in the light commercial (LCV) sector in South Africa.

The Ranger is already hugely popular because of its ride-quality, load-carrying performance, technology, safety features and advanced six-speed automatic transmission (which has found increased grip in this country) and the introduction of the new 2.2 Duratorq TDCi models will enhance its status even further – particularly in growing leisure segment.



Under-the-bonnet attraction



Many of the likeable characteristics which made the 3.2 TDCI auto so attractive have been extended to the new smaller-engined diesel variants, particularly because the 2.2 TDCi XL is currently the only single cab bakkie locally with an automatic gearbox.



The Ranger 2.2 TDCi Auto models are available in Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab body styling and in three specification levels: XL, XLS and high-spec XLT.

The under-the-bonnet attraction is the latest-generation 2.2-litre four-cylinder Duratorq TDCi engine, armed with a variable nozzle turbocharger, exhaust gas recirculation and high-pressure common rail diesel injection, with 118kW/ 385Nm on tap. Mated to a six-speed SelectShift automatic transmission it gives drivers the option of leaving it to do its own thing in automatic or selecting manual gear shifting.

In the workhorse range, an economical mid-power 2.2 Duratorq TDCi 88kW/285Nm engine is also available in certain models, equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.



Of the new 2.2 TDCi Auto models, five are two-wheel drive and four are equipped with Ford's intelligent four-wheel drive system with Torque on Demand that allows drivers to tackle tough conditions with confidence. I put this to the test on a fairly demanding, bush, rock and sand off-road tack close to Mossel Bay and the 4x4 coped with flying colours, at times displaying outstanding confidence and ability.



The 4x4 drivetrain has an electronically-controlled transfer case with shift-on-the-fly functionality which allows for a dial click between 4x2 and 4x4 high-range modes while on the trot.

A rear differential lock adds even more traction. The Electronic Stability Program (standard on all but the entry-level models) incorporates Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Adaptive Load Control, Roll-over Mitigation, as well as Hill Descent Control on the 4x4 models. Further performance enhancements include class-leading 800mm water wading depth, 230mm of ground clearance and towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.