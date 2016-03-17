Jaguar F-Pace is a class act

2017 Jaguar F-Pace First Edition

MOTORING NEWS - The Jaguar F-Pace might be a Johnny Come Lately in the snooty top end of the SUV market in this country but it certainly didn't waste much time shouldering its way right up to the high ground dominated by Porsche Macan, Range Rover, Mercedes GLC and BMW X4.

Unlike the leaping, snarling wild cat character of its sportier siblings, the F-Type, XE, XF and XJ, whose home ground is fast-paced smooth tarmac, the F-Pace is a high-riding, broad-shouldered, in-your-face SUV which is at its purring-smooth best when hauling the family on a camping trip or on a visit to a far-away game park or bush destination where it is in its element kicking up dust along rough and sandy country lanes and gravel roads.



Snarling wildcat



But don’t take the F-Pace for just another large, docile, ambling giant just because of its imposing presence ─ stamp on its tail and it too, can instantly turn into a snarling, claws-out wildcat in full attack mode.

For ingrained into the DNA of the whole range, varying from a frugal 2-litre oil-burner to a 3.0-litre supercharged petrol guzzler, is a Docter Jekyll and Mister Hyde personality that can change this vehicle in seconds from typical comfortable and practical big SUV to a gloves off, dynamic street racer that can blitz from zero to 100km/h in just 5.5 sec and on to a top speed of 250km/h with the full benefit of the handling dynamics of a low-slung coupé.

The difference (and real surprise!) is that you don’t quite expect such keen enthusiasm and abilities for playing fast games from what, at first impressions, seems to be a posh and polished family hauler.

All it takes to activate the rocket power capabilities of the F-Pace is a quick fiddle with the Jag’s range of settings. The change in its demeanour is instant, even in the smaller 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powered models which of course also share the benefits of the exceptional dynamics and awesome handling characteristics of the entire range.



To top it all, the two smaller- engine models are also the undisputed range champions when it comes down to low emissions and fuel usage of just 6.4l/100km/h which make them very appealing to buyers who attach more weight to purchase price, comfort, practicality, running costs and stand-out looks than scorching performance.



The F-Pace certainly attracts attention wherever it is parked and even on the fly it draws lots of smartphone photo grabs. With its high-profile kerbside presence, wide stance, large black grille and gaping air-inlets, slit-eyed daytime running lights, gleaming alloys, Jaguar badging and R-Sport insignia on the front fenders it is a stand-out handsome beast, even in a crowded parking lot. It certainly caused a buzz wherever we parked it during our week together.



I recently piloted the 2.0 AWD R-Sport on a meandering exploration of the West Coast in its full, world-renowned wild-flower bloom – a trip that took my wife and I from Cape Town to the West Coast National Park, Langebaan (for an overnight stay) and on to Hopefield, Darling and via Malmesbury on the way back home to Hout Bay.