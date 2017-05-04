Translate to: 

Second Hand Sam’s in George

GEORGE BUSINESS NEWS - Second Hand Sam’s first opened in George in 2012, having been in Knysna since 1989. The response of the people of George, both buyers and sellers of clothing, has resulted in the business requiring new bigger premises. And so, 2nd Hand Sam’s is moving a few doors down, to 76 Market Street.
 
The business is unique in that it deals in high quality, gently-used coats and jackets, imported from Europe. Used clothing and soft goods are also bought in from the public locally.
 
The business is jointly owned by Tony Buchalter and Linda Swanepoel.
 
“Although we are involved in several stores selling new clothing, I particularly love the 2nd stores. There is the element of recycling and environmental awareness, and a real sense of providing quality clothing at really good prices. There is also the idea that each coat or jacket is one of a kind,” say Tony. “We buy quality clothing, bedding, curtains etc from people who no longer need it and our customers benefit by buying at a fraction of the normal price.”
 
Linda says, “The coats and jackets that are brought in from Europe are quite unbelievable. I have seen brands like Armani, Versace, Levi, Hugo Boss, amongst others. New Jackets like these would cost thousands of rands. We sell between R100 to R300.”
 
“Our new shop is almost twice the size of our current store, and provides a much more pleasant shopping experience. More space, more windows, more light and better parking. And the same old low prices.”
 
The new premises are at 76 Market Street, just 3 doors down from the current position.
 
Tony says, “To show our gratitude to the people George for their support, we will be having a Grand Opening Sale on 25th May. Be There!”
 
12:49 (GMT+2), Fri, 26 May 2017
