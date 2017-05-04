Free business training for entrepreneurs

Richard Shumi, left, chairperson of Thembalethu Business Chamber, and Max Oerder from Ten-SA

GEORGE NEWS - The Thembalethu Business Partnership and George Business Chamber invite young people and women who wish to start their own business to take part in free business and entrepreneur skills training.

According to Richard Shumi, Thembalethu Business Chamber chairperson, the training will provide skills for those who already have businesses and those who wish to start businesses to develop impeccable business management skills.

"We invite people of Thembalethu to make use of this opportunity as it will teach them how to excel as entrepreneurs," said Shumi.

The training will be presented by Ten-SA Centre For Entrepreneurs which has been giving business training for more than 3 years. The training will take place at Thembalethu Community Hall on Wednesday 24 May and will start at 8:00. The training will be held once a week on Wednesdays for 6 weeks.

