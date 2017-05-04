"We need to focus on growing SA's economy"

Malusi Gigaba

“We need to continue to focus on growing the economy and implementing transformation at the same time, and that’s where the issue of whether you call it radical economic transformation or inclusive growth. The issue that we’re addressing there is implementing structural reforms in the economy.”

BUSINESS NEWS - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says South Africa cannot spend money it does not have and that people need to both grow and transform the economy at the same time.He was speaking at the World Economic Forum Africa meeting in Durban on Wednesday night.Gigaba appeared to tread his usual careful line between radical economic transformation and inclusive growth, saying the best way to grow tax revenues was to grow the economy.