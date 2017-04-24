Rand strengthens against dollar

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - The rand has strengthened by more than 1.5% against a weaker dollar on Monday morning.
It’s hovering around R12.88 against the dollar mark, a level recorded in the last week of march.
The rand has now firmed by about 7.5% against the US dollar since it weakened to R13.93 at the beginning of this month.
This was after Standard and Poor’s global downgraded the country’s foreign credit rating to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook, citing political uncertainty.
Fitch followed suit, downgrading both the foreign and local credit rating to junk status.
RMB’s Jan Sluis-Cremer says results from France's first round of the presidential elections have increased risk appetite.
12:22 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 April 2017
