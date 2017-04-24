Rand strengthens against dollar

Generic image.

RMB’s Jan Sluis-Cremer says results from France's first round of the presidential elections have increased risk appetite.

NATIONAL NEWS - The rand has strengthened by more than 1.5% against a weaker dollar on Monday morning.It’s hovering around R12.88 against the dollar mark, a level recorded in the last week of march.The rand has now firmed by about 7.5% against the US dollar since it weakened to R13.93 at the beginning of this month.This was after Standard and Poor’s global downgraded the country’s foreign credit rating to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook, citing political uncertainty.Fitch followed suit, downgrading both the foreign and local credit rating to junk status.