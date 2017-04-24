Eskom welcomes decision to reject Molefe payout

Brian Molefe.

“The board is now started with work after meeting with the minister to discuss issues, so work has already been done in this regard.”

BUSINESS NEWS - Eskom's board has welcomed Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's decision to reject the utility's former CEO Brian Molefe's R30 million rand pension payout.Questions were raised following reports that Molefe was seeking the payment after spending just 18 months at Eskom.Brown announced on Sunday that she would not approve the payout as Molefe had already been granted a bonus for his contribution to the turnaround of the parastatal.Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma says they will talk to the former CEO and report back to the minister with an appropriate proposal in a few days.