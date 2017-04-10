Translate to: 

Shell Kraaibosch celebrates being the best

Celebrating the Country Retailer of the Year Award bestowed on Shell Kraaibosch.
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - The top brass of Shell South Africa joined the festivities at Shell Kraaibosch in George today (Friday 21 April) to celebrate this immaculate service station’s many successes with owner Morné Strauss and his excellent and passionate staff.
 
Shell Kraaibosch Service Station was named Country Retailer of the Year at a recent gala function in Johannesburg, while two of the attendants, Enoch Mvandaba and Samuel Market, received the Forecourt Service Champions of the Year Awards as the best in the country - selected out of thousands for their passion, dedication and hunger for excellence.
 
For Shell Kraaibosch to win this Shell Site of the Year Award, the site had to meet exacting standards with regards to sales, convenience, appearance, cleanliness, products, friendliness and customer service in general.
 
Mvandaba, Market and Strauss will be jetting off to New York in July to compete against the cream of Shell’s international retailers, hoping to return to George as the global winners in their respective categories.
 
George Herald editor, Ilse Schoonraad spoke to Strauss and the National Sales Manager of Shell, Gunden Yilmaz, about Shell Kraaibosch’s secret to success.
Watch the video below.
 
 
 
Celebrating the Country Retailer of the Year Award bestowed on Shell Kraaibosch are from left: Michelle Koza, Mantsoaki Sebeela, Makhosini Mposula, Vusi Ngidi, Yaasier Abrahams, Gunden Yilmaz (‎National Retail Sales Manager at Shell South Africa), Morné Strauss (Owner Shell Kraaibosch) and his father, Apie Strauss.
 
VIDEO & PHOTO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:52 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 April 2017
