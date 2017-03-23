Group Editors vacancy

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Group Editors is hiring!
We have a vacancy for a Social Media Copywriter and Marketer.
We are looking for a driven social media specialist to attract and interact with new and existing clients to create and manage on an ongoing basis, all elements of their social media platforms.
The position is at our George branch.
• The appointment is subject to the company's employment equity principles.
• Please consider your application unsuccessful if not contacted by 5 May 2017.
Find more information below.
Fri, 07 April 2017
