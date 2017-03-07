Translate to: 

Large outflows from SA equity funds in 2016

Large outflows from SA equity funds in 2016
Generic image.
BUSINESS NEWS - Over the course of 2016, there was a net outflow of R3.25 billion from retail South African general equity funds. That shows that, generally, the appetite for pure equity funds was weak.

This is probably not surprising in a year when the FTSE/JSE All Share Index returned just 2.6% including dividends. Much of the local market is also looking very expensive and investors are being told that they shouldn’t expect high returns from current valuations.

What’s also noteworthy is that an analysis of the outflows indicates that investors pulled a lot of money out of some of the biggest and most established funds in this sector.
 
These funds are among the 25 that saw the largest net outflows during 2016.

The Allan Gray Equity Fund is the largest fund in this category, and so when there are broad outflows it’s not unusual that it would see the bulk of them. Nevertheless, R3.84 billion is a lot of money. It’s more than 10% of the fund’s total assets.

It’s also noteworthy that this was during a year in which the fund outperformed. The Allan Gray Equity Fund returned 9.91%, putting it in the top 15% of equity funds last year. 
 
10:45 (GMT+2), Tue, 14 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you volunteer at a local charity organisation?
Yes
George Herald 21%
No
George Herald 71%
I've been meaning to, I just don't have the time
George Herald 8%
Men
Women
Search
Havemexxx
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 48.
Frikkie84
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up