Large outflows from SA equity funds in 2016

What’s also noteworthy is that an analysis of the outflows indicates that investors pulled a lot of money out of some of the biggest and most established funds in this sector.

These funds are among the 25 that saw the largest net outflows during 2016.



The Allan Gray Equity Fund is the largest fund in this category, and so when there are broad outflows it’s not unusual that it would see the bulk of them. Nevertheless, R3.84 billion is a lot of money. It’s more than 10% of the fund’s total assets.



It’s also noteworthy that this was during a year in which the fund outperformed. The Allan Gray Equity Fund returned 9.91%, putting it in the top 15% of equity funds last year.

BUSINESS NEWS - Over the course of 2016, there was a net outflow of R3.25 billion from retail South African general equity funds. That shows that, generally, the appetite for pure equity funds was weak.This is probably not surprising in a year when the FTSE/JSE All Share Index returned just 2.6% including dividends. Much of the local market is also looking very expensive and investors are being told that they shouldn’t expect high returns from current valuations.