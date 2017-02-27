Drought sees increased demand for alternative water

With dam levels dropping and the city tightening water restrictions, many Capetonians are opting for alternative water sources.

BUSINESS NEWS - A Cape Town wellpoints and borehole company says the demand for its services has skyrocketed.With dam levels dropping and the city tightening water restrictions, many Capetonians are opting for alternative water sources.Eyewitness Newsvisited a Table View residence where a wellpoint was being installed over the weekend.Wellpoint and borehole installation company owner Gabby de Wet believes residents are now realising they need an alternative source of water.“I think the penny has dropped and they’ve realised that we cannot just expect government to provide.”De Wet is of the opinion that these water sources help to decrease the pressure on dams which provide drinking water.Level 3B water restrictions remain in place and the City of Cape Town has issued fines to residents and businesses for various contraventions.Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has announced the recent heavy downpours in some parts of the country had a significant impact on dam levels countrywide.