SA may face stiff competition from other African countries

BUSINESS NEWS - South Africa may face stiff competition from other African countries who are vying to become preferred mining destinations for investors.This emerged at the Mining Indaba which wrapped up in Cape Town on Thursday.Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane thanked delegates adding investment in South Africa’s mining sector must grow.“Your involvement in the sector is welcomed as it contributes to South Africa attaining the National Development Plan goal of eliminating poverty, unemployment and reducing inequality by 2030.”But the country is facing competition from its continental peers.