Another day or ratings jitters for SA

Standard & Poor’s Global will reveal on Friday whether it is downgrading the country - the third and final assessment by a major ratings agency.
Moody’s and Fitch have already announced they will be keeping their ratings unchanged, but Fitch adjusted its outlook to negative.
S&P Global rates the country one notch above junk status and it’s hoped that the country can avoid a downgrade.
Economist at Pan African Investment and Research, Dr. Iraj Abedian, says while there may not be a downgrade, S&P Global will be critical of government.
“They’re going to issue few specific warnings around political instability.”
Standard Bank’s Goolam Ballim says there have been signs of improvement.
08:26 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 December 2016
