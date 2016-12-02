Another day or ratings jitters for SA

Standard & Poor’s Global will reveal on Friday whether it is downgrading the country - the third and final assessment by a major ratings agency.

Standard & Poor's Global will reveal on Friday whether it is downgrading the country - the third and final assessment by a major ratings agency.Moody's and Fitch have already announced they will be keeping their ratings unchanged, but Fitch adjusted its outlook to negative.S&P Global rates the country one notch above junk status and it's hoped that the country can avoid a downgrade.Economist at Pan African Investment and Research, Dr. Iraj Abedian, says while there may not be a downgrade, S&P Global will be critical of government."They're going to issue few specific warnings around political instability."