SOUTHERN CAPE BUSINESS NEWS - A solar geyser is not a solar geyser if you can't switch off your power on the system completely.
SolaHart prides itself on being the world leader in quality solar hot water heating systems: "Our systems have been manufactured under one roof in Australia for the past 62 years and are best suited for our Southern African environmental conditions. SolaHart has installed more than 1 million solar systems around the world.
"We have installed SolaHart geysers from Dana Bay, straight thought the Garden Route, to Plettenberg Bay.
The oldest geyser, which we know of in the Garden Route is situated in Knysna on Leisure Isle, with an outstanding 21 years and still going strong.
"We are also busy with a SolaHart geyser project in Lesotho - Letseng Diamond Mine for all the mine households."
SolaHart collectors are coated with a heat-absorbent surface. This coating absorbs the energy from the sun and heats the glycol in the collectors. As the glycol heats, it rises to the top of the collectors and into the tank where it displaces cooler fluid which flows in to the bottom of the collectors where the process is repeated.
SolaHart carries a 5 year product warranty on the J Series and a 10 year product warranty on the KF series. We advise all our clients to service the SolaHart geysers every 2 years, to keep its warranty & its longevity.
"Switch to a SolaHart Solar Water Heater and you’ll free the planet of up to 3 tonnes of carbon every year. When it comes to quality, efficiency and long-term reliability, remember, it’s not just solar, it’s SolaHart!"
Text supplied by SolaHart.
