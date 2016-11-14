Translate to: 

Storage just went green in the Garden Route

Storage just went green in the Garden Route
Valley Storage is opening a new green, energy independent storage facility in the Garden Route - the first double storey self-storage facility in George.
GARDEN ROUTE BUSINESS NEWS - Valley Storage is opening a new green, energy independent storage facility in the Garden Route - the first double storey self-storage facility in George.
 
This expansion adds to the Valley Group, with subsidiary Valley Containers already the Garden Route’s biggest and best known on-site, mobile storage provider.
 
The new Valley Storage facility which opened its doors on Saturday 1 October, was built using green construction practices and is the first fully energy independent large commercial building in the Southern Cape. It runs entirely on solar power, providing the required alternative electricity for the lights, security system and communication. The state-of-the-art security systems are highly focused with the under roof storage design making the new building more security efficient.
 
Being off-the-grid also means Valley Storage is able to run the new storage facility without relying on fossil fuels and the associated damage to the environment. The company will approach all new projects along these principles, believing that sustainability and environmentally friendly practices are the hallmarks of responsible business.
 
The alternative energy systems were installed by MLT Power, with BDE Electrical the electrical engineers for the new facility. Valley Storage is powered by 12 solar panels, an MLT 4kva inverter and a back-up battery pack system.
Valley Storage made use of recyclable light steel material in the construction of the buildings and while it is as long lasting and hardy as any conventional building, it helps to protect the environment in the long term.
 
To further promote the “waste not, want not” green principal, the facility has been built with a number of different storage options. Rather than having clients waste both space and money by having to rent standardised units, Valley Storage has designed the new facility with multiple size options. Clients can rent the unit of the size best suited to their specific storage needs. Visit their website and test the space estimator to help you to choose your unit.
 
With green initiatives like this setting a fine example for SA business, the public will be glad to know that the Valley Group of Storage Specialists is expanding. Valley Group now operates Valley Containers in Kimberly in the Northern Cape with offices in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape as well. The Valley Group will be opening a Cape Town/Paarl branch at the beginning of 2017.
 
15:45 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
