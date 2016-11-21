Ramaphosa calls on SA to debate proposed minimum wage

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: twitter.com

Ramaphosa says while there needs to be debate around the proposed figure it cannot be too high as this could have negative employment effects.

BUSINESS NEWS - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans and various sectors to debate the proposed national minimum wage in order for the policy to be implemented soon.A panel of advisors has proposed a figure of R3,500 as a starting level, which would be reviewed annually once the legislation is passed.Research has found that nearly 50% of working South Africans live below the proposed figure.There is also a suggested timeline for the implementation of the national minimum wage, set to finally come into effect by 1 July 2019.