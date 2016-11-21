Ramaphosa calls on SA to debate proposed minimum wage

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: twitter.com
BUSINESS NEWS - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans and various sectors to debate the proposed national minimum wage in order for the policy to be implemented soon.
A panel of advisors has proposed a figure of R3,500 as a starting level, which would be reviewed annually once the legislation is passed.
Research has found that nearly 50% of working South Africans live below the proposed figure.
There is also a suggested timeline for the implementation of the national minimum wage, set to finally come into effect by 1 July 2019.
Ramaphosa says while there needs to be debate around the proposed figure it cannot be too high as this could have negative employment effects.
10:15 (GMT+2), Mon, 21 November 2016
