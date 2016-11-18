Jonas confident as S&P prepares to assess SA

Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas. Image: twitter.com

“We will be able to maintain the current expenditure as it were. I dare say we can convince them. We need to ensure that things which happen translates into growth.”

BUSINESS NEWS - Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says he believes government has convinced rating agencies that South Africa's fiscal consolidation is on track.Jonas says ratings agencies are concerned about the country's ability to maintain fiscal targets.Standard and Poor’s Global is in the country for their assessment before the end of the year.Jonas says government is proud of the work it's done to grow the economy.