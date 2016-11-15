Rand, rallies, emerging, markets, stocks, slip

The rand gained against the dollar and bonds recouped some of the previous week's big losses.

The benchmark Top-40 index was 0.9% weaker at 43,088 points while the All-Share index fell 0.6% to 49,430 points.Trading was below average with around 229 million shares changing hands, compared with last year's daily average of 296 million, according to preliminary bourse data.

BUSINESS NEWS - The rand gained against the dollar and bonds recouped some of the previous week's big losses on Tuesday, but shares fell as weaker metals prices weighed on resource stocks.The rand had strengthened 2% to 14.1500 per dollar by 1530 GMT, easing slightly from a session high of 14.1050, lifted with other emerging markets by an easing of concerns over US president-elect Donald Trump's fiscal expansion plans."The time is just right for a correction on emerging market currencies because (they) have sold off very aggressively in the past week," economist Jana van Deventer at ETM Analytics said."The sell-off is not necessarily a true reflection of underlying fundamentals for these currencies," she added.Bonds also gained, with the yield on benchmark government paper due in 2026 falling by 15 basis points to 9.065%.On the stock exchange, mining firms were the biggest losers among the blue chips as investors sold off base metals.Copper and iron ore prices fell on Tuesday, ending a week-long rally that bet on a period of heavy infrastructure spending under a president Donald Trump.Shares in Anglo American were down 7.5% at R194, while BHP Billiton shed 6.2% to R224.45.Telkom provided some support as its shares rose 5.3% to R62.89 after the fixed-line operator posted a 19.7% rise in half-year profit.