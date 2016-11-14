Rand and stocks weaken

The rand weakened on Monday.

After marching through successive psychological levels at 14.00 and 14.30, the unit is poised to weaken even more if it closes above 14.50 in the session, traders said.

BUSINESS NEWS - The rand weakened on Monday, extending losses from the previous week as currency and bond markets in the United States rallied on growing bets that Donald Trump will ramp up spending to boost growth in the world's largest economy.Stocks ended lower with no-frills retailer Mr Price among the biggest decliners after the discount chain posted its first profit drop in 15 years, sending its shares to a level seen more than three years ago.By 1515 GMT the rand had slipped 0.56% to 14.4100 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 12, bringing total losses to more than 9% since Trump's unexpected victory in US presidential elections held on 8 November.Currencies in many emerging markets suffered, as the greenback climbed to an 11-month peak on the bets of a Trump spending spree that would accelerate US inflation and bolster the case for interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.