Groupon shuts down operations in SA

Groupon has shut down its operations in South Africa.

BUSINESS NEWS - Groupon has shut down its operations in South Africa.

The website that offered discounted deals since 2010, announced that it’s winding down its operations in South Africa and will stop offering deals from tonight.

Customers uncomfortable with using the vouchers, can also get a cash voucher.

Groupon however says all current vouchers bought, will remain valid until the date stated on the purchase.