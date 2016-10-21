Economic growth 'real 4x4 stuff'

George Herman used a well-known photo of La Jument, a lighthouse on a rock in the ocean off the French coastline near Brittany to illustrate the current world turmoil, telling the inspiring story of extreme challenges that its designer and the men who built it, had to overcome.

GEORGE BUSINESS NEWS - George Herman, head of South African portfolios at Citadel George, told investors at a presentation at Oubaai last week that achieving growth in the present chaotic conditions is extremely challenging.

Herman gave an overview of economic and other world events that are resulting in highly uncertain global economic conditions. He told the audience that although there are still opportunities for investors, they needed to be wide awake.

He said much of the uncertainty lies in the inexplicable behaviour of markets that grow stronger despite negative numbers and bad news. This can be ascribed to the massive stimulus in the 2008 recession by the US central bank that prevented the full force of the downturn to hit the market. Herman used a quote by India's former reserve bank governor, Prof. Raghuram Rajan to sum up the unprecedented uncertainty: "Across the world, more and more aggressive monetary policy produces less and less understood consequences."

Herman said the classic expectation of economists in the world (including the economist of the International Monetary Fund) is 'don't worry, it'll get better', but the reality shows otherwise. He called it stupidity, warning, "Stupidity can last for a long time. This will break at some stage. Nobody knows what is going to cause it or when it is going to happen, but you have to be wide awake."

He slammed central banks for keeping on cutting interest rates without growth coming, saying it borders on lunacy. "If central banks' backing disappears it will have consequences." Their stimulus has created more debt in the past eight years than in the last 300 years. "It is a big deal. This has fallen flat already. The FED has stopped adding stimulus to the market, but the markets are slow to wake up to that.

"We should start thinking what the FED's going to do in the next recession, whereas most people are worrying about where is growth." Furthermore, the world population is fast becoming older, also hampering growth. Not good news for retirees who want lower risk and high yield, and chase assets with interest rates behind them. "The rates are low, but you have to go for them, so you are between a rock and a hard place. Pension funds are essentially going bankrupt now."

Even Apple, the largest company in the world with in excess of $700 billion in reserves, recently showed negative earnings growth, with the sales of smartphones having declined due to market saturation. "If this giant company cannot achieve earnings growth, how does a small, average company elsewhere in the world manage to generate growth?" he asked.

"It is tough out there. Economic growth is sluggish and real 4x4 stuff. I assure you there is nobody that can give you some fancy recipe for investments for a certain outcome. Right now we are managing risks, but we acknowledge that there are a lot of opportunities among these risks right now."

Neil Viljoen (left), advisory partner of Citadel, with George Herman, head of South African portfolios at Citadel George.

Sharyn Usher (left) chatting to Manfred and Kathy Fleurstein at the Citadel presentation.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

