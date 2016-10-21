Translate to: 

Fancourt SA's top luxury golf resort

The Manor House took home the Country Winner Luxury Historical Hotel award. Above is its luxurious lounge.
GEORGE BUSINESS NEWS - Fancourt Hotel was named Top Luxury Golf Resort in South Africa and also walked off with the title of Country Winner Luxury Garden Resort at a glittering ceremony hosted by the 10th World Luxury Hotel Awards in Qatar on Sunday in Doha.
 
Fancourt's boutique hotel, The Manor House, was also awarded for its luxurious finishes and took home the Country Winner Luxury Historical Hotel at the same ceremony. Fancourt's representative Bilaal Hoosein received both awards on Fancourt's behalf.
 
Known as the foremost authority on luxury accommodation on an international scale, The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognise hotels for their exceptional and world-class service.
 
"We couldn't be more thrilled by this recognition from the highly respected World Luxury Hotel Awards," said Georgie Davidson, CEO of Fancourt. "We hope this will strengthen our position as a premier locale in South Africa and look forward to sharing all that the Fancourt Hotel and The Manor House have to offer with our current and future guests."
 
Best known for its three award-winning golf courses, designed by Gary Player, the five star Fancourt Hotel features a total of 115 rooms, four on-site dining options and its own spa.
 
The Manor House, originally built in 1859, consists of 18 uniquely decorated suites, a private pool, garden and library; as well as unique services including a 24-hour butler service and return airport transfers.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 02 November 2016
