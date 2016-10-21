10 inspirational quotes from exceptional people

You’ve had an idea that you could turn into your own small business for some time, but you’re afraid to step out of your comfort zone and take the plunge.

BUSINESS NEWS - You’ve had an idea that you could turn into your own small business for some time, but you’re afraid to step out of your comfort zone and take the plunge.

something you love doing – sometimes we need to look outside of ourselves for inspiration. You’re motivated, hardworking and this is– sometimes we need to look outside of ourselves for inspiration.

Below are 10 quotes that might inspire you:

Helen Keller “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing” –

Og Mandini “Welcome every morning with a smile. Look on the new day as another special gift from your Creator, another golden opportunity .” –

Oprah Winfrey “My philosophy is that not only are you responsible for your life, but doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” –

Mahatma Gandhi “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win.” –

Walt Disney “All of our dreams can come true if we just have the courage to pursue them.” –

Lao Tzu “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” –

Napoleon Hill “What the mind can conceive, it can achieve.” –

Eckhart Tolle “Realize deeply that the present moment is all you have. Make the NOW the primary focus of your life.” –

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”

George Bernard Shaw “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” –

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'