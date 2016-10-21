10 inspirational quotes from exceptional people

You’ve had an idea that you could turn into your own small business for some time, but you’re afraid to step out of your comfort zone and take the plunge.
You’re motivated, hardworking and this is something you love doing
– sometimes we need to look outside of ourselves for inspiration.
Below are 10 quotes that might inspire you:
“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing” – Helen Keller
“Welcome every morning with a smile. Look on the new day as another special gift from your Creator, another golden opportunity
.” – Og Mandini
“My philosophy is that not only are you responsible for your life, but doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” – Oprah Winfrey
“First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win.” – Mahatma Gandhi
“All of our dreams can come true if we just have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” – Lao Tzu
“Realize deeply that the present moment is all you have. Make the NOW the primary focus of your life.” – Eckhart Tolle
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”
