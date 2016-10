WC MEC probing alleged wine sector labour law violations

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde.

Department of Labour spokesperson Sithembele Tshete has urged farmers to treat their workers fairly so as not to compromise their exports.

BUSINESS NEWS - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says importers shouldn't base their opinion of the South African wine industry solely on a documentary on the working conditions of many local farm labourers.Winde says his department is investigating allegations of widespread labour law violations as depicted in the documentaryBitter Grapes - Slavery in the Vineyards.The department is still verifying reports that some Denmark supermarkets have removed South African wines from their shelves following a screening of the documentary this past week.