SA wines removed from Denmark’s shelves

Some supermarkets in Denmark have removed South African wines off their shelves.

“Someone should pull up their socks and should be treating workers fairly for them to be able to realise their value chain in terms of their farms.”

BUSINESS NEWS - Some supermarkets in Denmark have removed South African wines off their shelves.The move follows the screening of a documentary which focused on the working conditions of farm workers in South Africa.The short film also included the destitute livelihood farm workers in South Africa are exposed to.Bitter Grapes - Slavery in the Vineyards was produced by Danish filmmaker Tom Heinemann and was broadcast in Denmark and Sweden this past week.Department of Labour spokesperson Sithembele Tshete urges farmers to treat their workers fairly so as not to compromise their exports.