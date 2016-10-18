Eskom faces Nersa probe over IPP deal

The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) has levelled a complaint against Eskom with the National Energy Regulator (Nersa)

BUSINESS NEWS - The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) has levelled a complaint against Eskom with the National Energy Regulator (Nersa)The association is accusing the power utility of failing to sign off on the fourth round of independent power purchase agreements.Nersa, Sawea has questioned why Eskom would allegedly refuse to sign off on independent power producer purchases.Association chairperson Mark Pickering says the Nersa process will force the power utility to abide by regulations as stipulated by government.“For the fourth round it appears to have refused to sign these purchase agreements and so we are concerned that it’s not complying with the law.”Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe hopes the Nersa probe will ventilate due processes followed with regards to the acquisition of independent power.“Many of the issues that Eskom has raised before, especially around pricing of the renewable energy project, will come out in the open so that all of us can discuss them and find a long term solution.”