Sars to nullify contract with Moyane's nephew

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it is in the process of nullifying a contract awarded to Commissioner Tom Moyane’s nephew after a failure to declare a relationship between the two.
BUSINESS NEWS - The South African Revenue Service
(Sars) says it is in the process of nullifying a contract awarded to Commissioner Tom Moyane’s
nephew after a failure to declare a relationship between the two.
On Friday the Mail and Guardian
reported that Lekgotla Trifecta Collections, a company in which Moyane’s nephew Nhlamulo Ndhlela is a shareholder, was awarded a contract to collect over R2 billion of taxpayers’ debt.
According to the report, Ndhlela failed to reveal his relationship to the Sars boss when applying for the tender.
Sars says Moyane was unaware that his nephew was a shareholder in the company.
Spokesperson Luther Lebello says: “We are saying to them, guys we want you to sit down and declare this contract null and void amicably. If you fail to do that we are going to go to court. What is very important for us is that from where we sit as staff, this company in question failed to declare a material breach of their contract and as a result we declare this contract null and void.”
10:23 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.