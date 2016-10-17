Sars to nullify contract with Moyane's nephew

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it is in the process of nullifying a contract awarded to Commissioner Tom Moyane’s nephew after a failure to declare a relationship between the two.

Spokesperson Luther Lebello says: “We are saying to them, guys we want you to sit down and declare this contract null and void amicably. If you fail to do that we are going to go to court. What is very important for us is that from where we sit as staff, this company in question failed to declare a material breach of their contract and as a result we declare this contract null and void.”