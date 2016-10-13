SA stocks touch 3-1/2-month low, rand recovers

Generic image.

China's September exports fell 10 percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports dropped unexpectedly.

BUSINESS NEWS - South Africa's stocks touched 3-1/2-month lows on Thursday in line with world equities after a sharp decline in Chinese exports revived concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.The rand recouped some of its losses against the dollar, but still traded near the previous day's four-week lows as investors fretted that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan could be removed from his job over fraud charges.The benchmark Top-40 index fell 2.31 percent to 44,006 points, while the All-Share index declined 2.04 percent to 50,495 points."The sentiment in world markets generally is quite negative ... market is acting negatively to that China data," said Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies.